A collective horniness took the Internet by storm when photos of Zoë Kravitz, Bad Bunny, and Austin Butler posed in their red-carpet looks at the New York premiere of Caught Stealing (seriously, have you ever seen three hotter people?). Kravitz showed off her ridiculously taut midriff in custom Saint Laurent, and even though it was her third ‘fit of the day, her city-dressing masterclass was far from over. Later that evening, she stepped out one more time for the afterparty in a rare pop of pink.

Kravitz isn’t one to wear lots of color — in fact, her wearing color has made headlines in this very publication — but will make an exception for a monochromatic dress. She swapped her seductive two-piece Saint Laurent for a satin Barbie-pink minidress, custom-made by New York-based designer Kallmeyer. The silhouette is the brand’s “Eloise” dress, made in “90s Pink” as they stated on Instagram. How adorably apt that the teensy actress (who comes in at 5 feet 2 inches) slipped into a dress named for a childhood diva living up in the Plaza. Swap out the Plaza for the Bowery, and you’re close to nailing Kravitz’s story.

Kravitz (and her new stylist Danielle Goldberg) paired the satin with more satin in the form of a simple heeled peep-toe sandal in a dusty gray. This was the fourth outfit she wore yesterday in hopes of getting some eyes on her new Darren Aronofsky-directed film, which hits theaters Aug. 29. She definitely caught our attention with a much-welcomed dose of color, and also the plaid skirt she wore to step out of CBS Studios yesterday. Simplicity and hitting on our predicted fall trends? Keep ‘em coming, Zoë.