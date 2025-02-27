Fashion
The 10 Best Vintage Oscars Dresses Of All Time
Naturally, Chloë Sevigny makes the list twice.
We are hardcore into secondhand fashion, so much so we did an entire franchise surrounding it last summer. We’re not the only ones: Celebrities, more so than ever, are opting for vintage pieces to make a statement and stand out on the red carpet. A few of our faves, though, are true to this, not new to this, and have worn fantastic deep cuts and archival pulls on Hollywood’s biggest night for the Oscars.
There are plenty of pieces from the past that have made an appearance on the Academy Awards step and repeat, but we’re honing in on 10 of our favorites. (A few are from the Vanity Fair party, but the impact of that red carpet can’t be overlooked.) Surprisingly, a lot of white gowns stood the test of time to be reworn by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian, plus one red-hot number on Kirsten Dunst. Keep scrolling to see our top 10 favorite vintage moments.
Margot Robbie, 2020
In a ‘90s Chanel Couture gown.
Kim Kardashian, 2020
In Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2003 from her own collection.
Kirsten Dunst, 2022
In Christian Lacroix Fall/Winter 2002.
Rooney Mara, 2023
In Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2008.
Kendall Jenner, 2023
At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in archival Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2008 Couture.
Camille Rowe, 2023
In archival Chloé.
Jennifer Lawrence, 2024
In archival Givenchy by Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 1996 Couture.