The 10 Best Vintage Oscars Dresses Of All Time

We are hardcore into secondhand fashion, so much so we did an entire franchise surrounding it last summer. We’re not the only ones: Celebrities, more so than ever, are opting for vintage pieces to make a statement and stand out on the red carpet. A few of our faves, though, are true to this, not new to this, and have worn fantastic deep cuts and archival pulls on Hollywood’s biggest night for the Oscars.

There are plenty of pieces from the past that have made an appearance on the Academy Awards step and repeat, but we’re honing in on 10 of our favorites. (A few are from the Vanity Fair party, but the impact of that red carpet can’t be overlooked.) Surprisingly, a lot of white gowns stood the test of time to be reworn by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian, plus one red-hot number on Kirsten Dunst. Keep scrolling to see our top 10 favorite vintage moments.

Winona Ryder, 1994 In a Edward Sebesta flapper-style gown.

Chloë Sevigny, 2002 In a vintage Holly Harp dress and '70s Bulgari jewels.

Chloë Sevigny, 2007 In vintage Mugler.

Margot Robbie, 2020 In a '90s Chanel Couture gown.

Kim Kardashian, 2020 In Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2003 from her own collection.

Kirsten Dunst, 2022 In Christian Lacroix Fall/Winter 2002.

Rooney Mara, 2023 In Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2008.

Kendall Jenner, 2023 At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in archival Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2008 Couture.

Camille Rowe, 2023 In archival Chloé.