A Non-Showgirl-y Way To Wear Orange Lipstick

There was Brat green, and then there was The Life of a Showgirl orange — or, rather, there will be once all 72 of the alternate covers have rolled out so we can move on to the next phase of the marketing playbook. But while the non-lipstick ways Taylor Swift might claim ownership over the color remain to be seen, we’ve got a very fashion-y way of wearing a similar shade brought to us by Hunter Schafer.

In comparison, this is the shinier-bug version to Swift’s matte, which we would argue is a bit easier to manage (and nicer-feeling on the mouth). Another bright idea in lip combos? Kaia Gerber’s glossy, over-lined purple-y brown, courtesy of makeup artist Nina Park, aka our fantasy-draft pick for creative director of Chanel Beauty.

We haven’t even gotten to the hair this week — including Alexa Chung’s darker-for-autumn dye job — but you’ll just have to keep scrolling for the full beauty breakdown.

Zendaya’s Wet-Look Eye There’s a lot to love here between the colors, the glossiness, and those lashes, but I’d like to call your attention to the downward-curving claw shape. Not all wings needs to be up and out.

Kaia Gerber’s Lip Combo The expected choice to go with black Givenchy in Venice? Red. The safe choice? Pink or nude. But Nina Park said “Miss me with that” and picked a taupe-y mauve. Still wearable, still reads as a neutral, but loads cooler.

Hunter Schafer’s Creamsicle Lip Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images I prattled on enough about the color, but did you know it matched her shoes?

Alexa Chung’s Inky Hair Color Going dark for fall: not exactly groundbreaking, but you know what is? The absence of much dimension in her new color, which does feel fresh and kind of subversive (for a famous person) in a DIY-goth kind of way.

Greta Lee’s On-Purpose Fluff Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Being intentionally disheveled is in (see: Prada AW25). This was on a red carpet, so that little wispy section standing away from an otherwise-neat straight look was probably a choice — and a calculated one that makes a full Dior suit feel almost casual.