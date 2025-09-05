Beauty
A Non-Showgirl-y Way To Wear Orange Lipstick
And a few non-stuffy ideas for doing your hair.
There was Brat green, and then there was The Life of a Showgirl orange — or, rather, there will be once all 72 of the alternate covers have rolled out so we can move on to the next phase of the marketing playbook. But while the non-lipstick ways Taylor Swift might claim ownership over the color remain to be seen, we’ve got a very fashion-y way of wearing a similar shade brought to us by Hunter Schafer.
In comparison, this is the shinier-bug version to Swift’s matte, which we would argue is a bit easier to manage (and nicer-feeling on the mouth). Another bright idea in lip combos? Kaia Gerber’s glossy, over-lined purple-y brown, courtesy of makeup artist Nina Park, aka our fantasy-draft pick for creative director of Chanel Beauty.
We haven’t even gotten to the hair this week — including Alexa Chung’s darker-for-autumn dye job — but you’ll just have to keep scrolling for the full beauty breakdown.
The expected choice to go with black Givenchy in Venice? Red. The safe choice? Pink or nude. But Nina Park said “Miss me with that” and picked a taupe-y mauve. Still wearable, still reads as a neutral, but loads cooler.
Hunter Schafer’s Creamsicle Lip
I prattled on enough about the color, but did you know it matched her shoes?
Greta Lee’s On-Purpose Fluff
Being intentionally disheveled is in (see: Prada AW25). This was on a red carpet, so that little wispy section standing away from an otherwise-neat straight look was probably a choice — and a calculated one that makes a full Dior suit feel almost casual.
Hailey Bieber’s Peekaboo Blush
She’s done a more contained, frontal placement to suit the smaller shades, but if you favor a bug-eyed frame, we’ve got a tutorial for that, too.