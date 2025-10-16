Leather Weather Is Here — Which Jacket Style Are You Shopping?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show may prove less clothing is more effective for drawing eyes, but the current weather betrays any form of skin-showing. In a sea of outerwear options this week, including excellent luxe versions at Zara and H&M, leather reigns above all, as seen on all of our faves (including Charli, Hailey, and Kylie) this week. The different styles they’re rocking can be dressed up or dressed down, bought at full designer price or recreated with a little vintage searching, and worn again this time next year. It feels more casual in some cases, but can also prove to be an outfit in and of itself (See: Bieber’s Phoebe Philo dress-jacket). Don’t invest in another wool coat this season; the leather is where it’s at.

Beyond the panoply of cowhide jackets, there are drops to shop that include a fanbase-inspired collection from Tyla, a new bag from Eckhaus Latta, and more, below.

Pandora Gets Tyla In The Studio

Well, the design studio that is. Tyla’s fans are called Tygers, so fittingly, her custom Pandora Talisman pendant has a tiger on it. Available in 14-karat plated gold or silver, it can slide onto your bracelet, necklace, or earring, depending on how feisty you’re feeling.

Courtesy of Pandora

Choose Your A-List Outerwear Fighter

Charli’s classic black leather choices (either her sleek or matte Saint Laurent) are both appealing; ditto Hailey Bieber’s fashion-girl Phoebe Philo. Timmy and Kylie went matchy-matchy in tumbled-leather jackets, and Kylie also made the case for straight-leg leather pants. The most realistic version for the weather at the minute, though, is Jennifer Lawrence’s half-stylish, half-practical take with a massive scarf around her neck.

H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Made For Strutting

Lorena Saravia is a Mexican fashion designer with an eye for bringing heritage pieces to modern-day customers, honoring the past without getting stuck there. The resulting collection has lots of fringe, natural textures and colors, and a particularly inspired pair of Western boots that will look just as good upstate as they will in the club — and that, at the time of publishing, have already sold out.

Courtesy of H&M

Eckhaus Latta’s New Shape Is Pitch-Perfect

The Bucket is a roomier sister to the Snap bag they launched earlier this year, and the color-ways are ideal for fall ‘fits. We’re eyeing the deep brown, available here.

Michael Hauptman

Loewe Also Gets Earthy With On

The muddy tones of nature are all over fall offerings; Loewe’s latest with On includes shades of brown with pops of neons and purples. The curation below is our rotating wishlist, including the first sneaker designed by both houses, the Cloudsolo. If a girl’s gotta have a walking shoe, let it be designer at least.

Ryan McGinley

The Best Coats Of The Minute? They’re Zara

Zara’s Studio collection arrives right as temps are dropping and the mid-fall closet swap is hapening. If some of your coats are looking a bit sad, consider these luxe takes on trendy staples like a scarf coat. There are also trenches, shearling-leather situations, and boho layering pieces to capture that English countryside vibe.

Steven Meisel

It’s Already Holiday Season...

... and Saks Fifth Avenue knows how you want to celebrate. Their holiday campaign features Patti Wilson, Meadow Walker, and other night owls flaunting Saks’ party dresses and cozy outerwear options.