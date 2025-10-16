How do you commemorate making music history? For TWICE, they’re celebrating a record-breaking year by breaking even more records. After becoming the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza, they will also be the first K-pop group to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Lisa was the first K-pop artist to strut her stuff on the infamous runway last year.) The timing of these groundbreaking accomplishments is part kismet, part high-level planning around the group’s 10th anniversary. A decade in, the nine members — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — are all 10 toes down on continuing their global success, bringing their flirty, fun ‘90s aesthetic to the VS PINK portion of the show, where they will naturally keep up their current aesthetic. As they tell NYLON: “We’ve really been into ‘90s-inspired fashion lately: something comfy yet stylish, with a touch of nostalgia that still feels modern.”

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Nostalgia is in the air with their anniversary, but they’re pushing forward like a true juggernaut group does. Their celebratory album, TEN: The Story Goes On, has nine solo tracks and a lead single, “Me+You,” and dropped just in time for them to make their Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut alongside Karol G, Madison Beer, and Missy Elliott. If you’re a ONCE and still hungry for more, worry not: a documentary, One in a Million, is dropping on Oct. 20, which promises to show off each and every member’s individuality, and how it works to tour, sing, and perform in such a world-renowned group.

In between hair and makeup on their big day, TWICE members Nayeon, Momo, Jihyo, and Tzuyu called in exclusively with NYLON to chat about their exciting decade-long journey, their favorite Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show memories, and performing alongside one of their idols.

How did you react when you heard the news about this performance?

Tzuyu: We all know how iconic the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is. When we first heard the news that we’d be performing at the VSFS, it honestly felt like a dream come true. We immediately started thinking about how to prepare for the stage and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect, since we just released our 10th-anniversary album TEN: The Story Goes On last Friday. Everything fell into place.

Nayeon: We’ve performed in many stadiums and on different types of stages — even 360-degree ones for our world tour — but never on a runway before. It’s a completely different kind of stage, so it was challenging but also really exciting for us. I hope everyone, especially ONCEs, enjoys seeing us perform in such a unique setting!

Do you have a particular favorite Victoria’s Secret Angel from over the years?

Momo: I really like the model Taylor Hill. Every time she walks the runway, her beauty and confidence just seem to double. The charisma she has when she steps out is incredible.

Nayeon: I heard the model “배윤영 (Yoon Young Bae)” is walking the runway this year. I am really looking forward to her part on the show!

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

How do you feel after 10 years together? What have you learned about yourself in the process?

Jihyo: As I spent time with my members, I became more honest and more direct. I learned more about myself that way. When I'm on stage I feel more relaxed.

You were also the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza. How was that experience, and how did you feel performing for such a big crowd in the U.S.?

Jihyo: When it came to Lollapalooza, we were honestly nervous at first. We didn’t know how the audience would react, but the response completely exceeded our expectations. The fans and the crowd gave us so much love and energy — their cheers made us feel so welcomed. It’s definitely one of the performances we’ll never forget.

At Lollapalooza Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What can fans expect to see in your upcoming documentary?

Momo: It captures each member’s individual charm and shows the behind-the-scenes moments of our world tour. It expresses a lot of individuality. It is different from the other documentary. It's a fresh approach and it will show how we felt and what we were thinking while we were performing or being active in the group. We hope ONCEs will feel even closer to us after watching it — it’s a project that really reflects who we are!

If you could collaborate with any other act performing at the show, who would you choose and why?

Jihyo: Missy Elliott! She’s such an icon. We all grew up listening to her music, and performing on the same stage as her is something that truly blows our minds.

What can fans expect from your performance?

We're in the midst of touring, but this performance is different from our typical tour. I think the fans can expect it to be different and fresh. This is our first time in 10 years doing something like this, so it's going to be really fun.