Everything In Madison Beer’s Morphe Makeup Collection Is Under $25

Morphe Cosmetics is teaming up with another famous face, adding to its already impressive list of celebrity collaborations. Following news of a second Morphe 2 line featuring Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, as well as a collection created by Maddie Ziegler, Morphe Cosmetics has announced a limited-edition collab with Madison Beer.

Debuting on September 15 with five anchor products, every item will retail for less than $25. Focused on helping you create soft-glam routines inspired by Beer's own beauty preferences, items are meant to be used for day and night wear.

The collection is centered around the 20-pan Channel Surfing eyeshadow palette, which features neutral and rose-gold hues. Joining the palette are two setting sprays, infused with coconut water, glycerin, and apple extract, as well as two shades of Shimmering Highlighter. Closing out the makeup portion of the collection are five lip glosses, that come in colors curated by Beer.

In order to properly apply every product. Morphe and Beer also created a brush set with six brushes made of synthetic bristles. Featuring white bristles and a matching handle, the tools are packaged in an all-white case emblazoned with Beer's name.

This is only the second time that Morphe has collaborated with a musical artist. Saweetie, who curated a collection inspired by music festivals, was the first artist chosen by the brand. In the past, Morphe has also collaborated with beauty YouTubers, including James Charles, Jaclyn Hill, and Bretman Rock.

See the full collection, below.