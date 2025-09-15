The White Lotus may not have walked away with any major trophies at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, but we’re ready to present Lisa with the award for Best Afterparty Look Of The Night.

Though most attendees pulled up to Jas Mathur's 2025 Emmys afterparty in their ceremony attire (recession indicator?), Lisa made sure to swap her stunning Lever Couture red carpet dress in favor of a much more daring look. The minidress, from Dilara Findikoglu’s FW 2025 collection, boasted a white puffy blouse on top and a deconstructed sheer bodice around her torso, all layered over a champagne-tinted satin lining.

She paired the ensemble with an eye-catching silver chain that laid atop the dress’ ruched turtleneck collar, a bracelet to match, and Christian Louboutin’s ballet-inspired Cassia Lace Up satin heels. Her nails were also something to behold, covered in crystals with a square-tip finish.

The “Rockstar” singer, who made her acting debut in the third season of the hit HBO show, spent the evening catching up with fellow costars Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, and Charlotte Le Bon, before chatting it up with the likes of Evan Peters and Vas Morgan.

She’s still a winner in our book.