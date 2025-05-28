KHY’s Dilara Findikoglu Collection Is The Best Collaboration Of The Year

Kylie Jenner knows a good party look. She’s been outfitting both the NYLON staff and many an it girl in cinched, twisted, and affordable dresses and other bits like excellent faux-fur coats. She also, unsurprisingly, has an eye on talent in fashion to work with, and her second collaboration for 2025 is perhaps the heaviest hitter yet. The latest designer to join her roster is Dilara Findikoglu, a woman who knows a thing or two about dressing A-listers herself, and the result might be our favorite fashion link-up so far this year (and that’s saying a lot).

Findikoglu is a London-based designer who takes inspiration from Victorian-era corsetry, dark witches of the night, and yes, the hot girls of today. Kylie is an ideal muse for the 17-piece collection, which emphasizes the female form in all its curvy, seductive goodness. The stars of the show are the satin bullet bustier and the fitted halter dresses with ribbon closures. The long-sleeve mesh catsuit echoes the transparent corset dress Charli xcx wore to this year’s Brits, and the canvas miniskirts recall Kylie’s own Dilara look worn on vacation in 2023. Where there is sweetness, there is also toughness, accentuated by the super-tight jacket and biker capris capped off with buckles.

Courtesy of KHY Courtesy of KHY Courtesy of KHY Courtesy of KHY 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

In true Kylie form, she celebrated the launch with a martini-tower-appointed party, where her close friends flaunted just how body-loving the collaboration is. Sister Kendall was ever the catwalk superstar in the long-sleeved corset dress, Hailey Bieber was on-brand for a White House wife in the matching corseted top and skirt, and Kris Jenner and Amelia Gray twinned in the biker-babe matching set.

Jenner is not only bringing Findikoglu’s fashions to a larger audience, but she’s also giving Findikoglu a chance to see her vision to production without breaking the bank — something that has been an open struggle for the designer. By enlisting Findikoglu in her world, Jenner is providing a platform for her to hopefully secure a bit of coin and continue to deliver her dark, bewitching fantasies.

The KHY x Dilara Findikoglu collection launches May 28 on khy.com, with prices ranging from $248 to $446 and sizes from XXS-4X.