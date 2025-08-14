Lisa’s “Dream” Short Film Will Break Your Heart

Actress Lisa is officially back in front of the camera. Despite being in the middle of BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour, she’s dropped a new short film for “Dream,” a track from her debut solo album Alter Ego. Directed by Ojun Kwon and co-starring actor and model Kentaro Sakaguchi, the project marks her first acting role since The White Lotus — only this time, the story plays out entirely to her own music. The release trades performance shots for an intimate narrative style that fits where Lisa’s career seems to be headed: somewhere between pop star and leading lady.

The video opens at a funeral, where Lisa’s character notices Sakaguchi’s. The two leave together, spending the day driving on tree-lined roads, paralleling the lyric “We can catch up, drive down our old street.” In between, we see moments from their past relationship. In one kitchen scene, she asks what he’d want to be in the next life. She says a tree; he says a lake so he could reflect the trees and look at her forever.

By the end, the twist hits: She’s been alone in the car all along, the passenger seat holding an urn containing her husband’s ashes. Lyrics like “Whenever I’m missing you / Call you up, but I can’t get through / Don’t know where you sleep lately / But I’ll see you in my dreams, maybe” feel different here — in the song, they’re about someone emotionally out of reach; in the film, they’re taken in a more heartbreaking direction.

The film ends at a lake surrounded by trees, where Lisa scatters her love’s remains in a direct callback to their earlier conversation. The video flips “Dream” from a track about longing into a story about loss, where dreams aren’t just symbolic but the only place she can still find him.

Watch the short below, and keep your eyes peeled for more visuals — with Lisa’s solo era still very much in motion, even while she’s out on the road with the rest of BLACKPINK, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see another cinematic release or two.