Rosalía Floats On A Cloud At Zara & More Party Photos You Missed

Fall parties are not only an easy way to eat at the new restaurants we’re been trying to get into for months, they’re also a foolproof way to show off your latest season purchases and get a feel for where the trends are going, outside of the front rows and runways. How do you make sure everyone gets to the party you’re throwing? For one, you could make sure Rosalía is there. This week, Paris is running rampant with new ideas and the parties are matching the heat of the moment. But for those not in the City of Light, there were some fun launches to attend to. Below, a quick recap of the late-night events we couldn’t get enough of.

Ellison Studios Takes Over The Chateau For One Night Only

The ‘70s and ‘80s are the ultimate expression of furniture design. Always a rife spout of inspiration, Ellison Studios and Night Palm’s collaboration hits on the sensual, smooth lines of that period. They brought out a coterie of It girls from across generations — think Lisa Rinna and daughter Delilah Belle, plus Rachel Zoe and Laura Harrier — to lounge on the collection on the balconies of the Chateau Marmont.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Leigh McKeown, Tiffany Howell, Lisa Rinna, Rachel Zoe Myles Hendrik Laura Harrier Myles Hendrik Salem Mitchell Myles Hendrik Ever Anderson, Luella Myles Hendrik

Zara Launches 50 Creators Collection With Fashion Legends

Marta Ortega Pérez always brings out an It crowd, and during a particularly exciting Paris Fashion Week, they are toasting to turning 50 with their 50 Creators collection. Many of the codesigners of specialty items, including Rosalía, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Anna Sui all piled in to the exhibition space to celebrate their favorite high-street brand.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Saskia Lawaks Anna Sui, Linda Evangelista, Marta Ortega Pérez Saskia Lawaks Rampa, Naomi Campbell Darren Garrish Bella Freud, Nikolai Von Bismarck Saskia Lawaks

Zeynep Arcay & Camille Charrière’s Late-Night Toast

What’s better than one It girl? Two, naturellement. Arcay & Charrière’s curated offering of 16 sexy party looks had no better models than their friends, who all gathered in Paris to show off just how good their clothes look under camera flashes.