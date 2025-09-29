We’re a quarter of the way through the 21st century, and it seems like major institutions all aligned on their start dates to celebrate big anniversaries 25 years into the 2000s. The New Yorker is 100, Balmain turned 80, and Zara is celebrating their 50th the entire year with a lineup of legendary collections and campaigns to make any production team weep with the sheer logistics of it all. (See: Their 50-person-strong campaign video earlier this year.) The latest collection called on 50 creatives who intersect fashion in some capacity to create one product for the Zara 50th Anniversary collection.

You all know and love most of the names on the list. Almost every major supermodel is here — Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell — alongside fashion’s heavyweights in photography and beauty, including Steven Meisel, Pat McGrath, Guido Palau, Annie Leibovitz, Mario Sorrenti, and Tim Walker. And then there are the singular, iconic outliers — or less-expected folks — like Robbie Williams, directors Pedro Almodóvar and Luca Guadagnino, and Rosalía.

If the names span across industries and disciplines, the products do that ten times over, honing in on what made these 50 people household names. The collection also proves Zara’s last 50 years have been spent inviting literally everyone to their table to create and innovate. Anna Sui created a satin black minidress in her traditional Gothic-lite style; Crawford recreated her signature Pepsi commercial bodysuit; Ludovic de Saint Sernin leaned into his S&M eye with a leather-chair-cum-sex-swing; and Almodóvar made a T-shirt honoring his most famous films. Narciso Rodriguez, who has designed a capsule for the megabrand before, unearthed a classic 2003 dress from his namesake brand just for this occasion; and more elite names in design created more homewares that will look right at home with any Zara Home pieces you may already have. The idea behind this epic 50-person creative orchestra is to bring disparate ideas together, not unlike the epic clothing Zara has on offer; there are truly pieces for every customer.

The Zara 50th Anniversary collection will be available in limited quantities on zara.com on Oct. 6, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Women’s Earth Alliance.