Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, & Imaan Hammam Usher In A New Era Of Donna Karan

In the last few years, vintage Donna Karan New York has been in high demand across resale sites as young people look to recreate the elegance of Manhattan style in the ’90s. But the label itself, which launched in 1984, hasn’t had much of an update since its 2016 sale — until recently, when it announced an official rebrand with the unveiling of a Spring 2024 campaign “In Women We Trust.”

“It’s a powerful depiction of eight iconic women who embody Donna Karan’s past, present, and future,” the brand says in a press release. The images, which were photographed by Annie Leibovitz, brought together Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss, and Liya Kebede.

Courtesy of Donna Karan New York

The eponymous designer herself didn’t have a hand in the reintroduction, but the clothes pay tribute to her legacy — the in-house designers of Donna Karan New York went through “thousands of archival looks and vintage details” when creating the new “system of dressing” for women today (paying homage to Karan’s “Seven Easy Pieces” capsule wardrobe). “[Donna Karan] introduced a new style of power dressing, which celebrated women and their bodies. That was her sweet spot, and it still is,” Crawford says.

The Spring 2024 collection is available now on the brand’s website and includes new takes on signature items like lightweight blazers, cotton dress shirts, bodysuits, and sleeveless draped dresses.