Trying to arrange a chill weeknight dinner with your three remaining friends is hard enough; now imagine coordinating schedules for 50 of the most booked and blessed women in fashion — and Steven Meisel, Dame Pat McGrath, and Guido Palau.

Nonetheless, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Zara managed to pull off the most ambitious crossover event in history by assembling most of the ‘90s supers and dozens more of the world’s top models for a group photo and a campy video in which various groupings shimmy and make eyes at the camera while lip-syncing to Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.”

Here’s the full list that I definitely did not type out: Abbey Lee, Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Amar Akway, Amber Valletta, Amelia Gray, Awar Odhiang, Candice Swanepoel, Carla Bruni, Caroline Trentini, Carolyn Murphy, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Doutzen Kroes, Edie Campbell, Eva Herzigova, Fei Fei Sun, Georgia Palmer, He Cong, Imaan Hammam, Irina Shayk, Iselin Steiro, Joan Smalls, Julia Nobis, Karen Elson, Karlie Kloss, Lexi Boling, Lina Zhang, Linda Evangelista, Liya Kebede, Lulu Tenney, Mariacarla Boscono, Marisa Berenson, Maty Fall, Meghan Collison, Mona Tougaard, Naomi Campbell, Natasha Poly, Paloma Elsesser, Paulina Porizkova, Penelope Tree, Precious Lee, Rianne Van Rompaey, Rosalieke Fuchs, Sascha Rajasalu, Sasha Pivovarova, Sora Choi, Twiggy, Vittoria Ceretti, and Yasmin Warsame.

Steven Meisel

The quinquagenarian brand is also releasing a 128-piece, tuxedo-dressing-themed collection for its birthday, as worn by the cast in the visuals. Prices range from $25.90 to $459, including a $45.90 T-shirt seen below.

Courtesy of Zara

Watch the video here, and shop the range online and at Zara’s Soho store.