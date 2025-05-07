Delilah Belle On Outfit Repeating & Listening To Her Own Music — EXCLUSIVE

Behind every cool young sister, there’s an older one who helped them (knowingly or not) finesse their vision. Delilah Belle is the bottle blonde to supermodel Amelia Gray’s jet-black goth girl, and Delilah is putting her guiding-light energy to good use by joining the roster of H&M girls who have curated selections for our streamlined shopping pleasure. Delilah’s edit is reflective of her California upbringing and general no-nonsense style, and the four outfits she put together can work for both casual grocery-store runs and late-summer music festival dressing. The hero pieces are the gold netted sandals, which Delilah tells NYLON she would wear with sweatpants, and the bohemian-inspired blue dress, which she also says is “very not me, but at the same time it is.”

Her journey to trend-agnostic personal style has been instinctual — as has her song-making, which she hones in on by listening to her songs in the car. While we anxiously wait to see if it will be a Delilah Belle summer alongside the dozen or so other summers Charli XCX claims we’re having, we caught up with the Rinna-Hamlin clan member to chat about her H&M curation, her summer styling tips, and why it’s OK to outfit repeat. See her exclusive edit photos for NYLON below.

How was the H&M festival? Tell me about the outfit you wore that night.

That was the only festival I went to this festival season, so I’m really glad I got to go and see Doechii perform. That was amazing. Also PinkPantheress! I’ve never seen her perform. I’ve met her at some shows in Paris, so that was awesome. I met HorsegiirL; I didn’t know who she was, but that was fun.

My outfit for that... Honestly, lately I’ve been doing my own thing and not following trends — just picking whatever I think looks cool. I didn’t know what the vibe was going to be for the festival, and I loved those pieces. It was giving ’50s nightgown elegance, but also boho. I liked the way the outfit made me feel, so that’s ultimately why I chose it.

What’s your favorite piece from your curation?

This is hard. I love the dress because it’s very not me, but at the same time it is. I feel like people wouldn’t assume I would wear that long, flowy dress, but as soon as I saw it, I was like, “OK, I love that, how do I make that edgier and make it fit my personality?” I don’t know if this makes sense, but with fashion, you can love pieces, but it doesn’t go with your vibe. It doesn’t always need to make sense and go together, is what I’m learning.

What piece from your curation would you want to see Amelia Gray in?

Honestly, the dress. I want to see what she would do with that, but I’ll pick something else. The black look: the black jeans with the bikini and that cropped jacket. That’s a very Amelia outfit, and she would put her own twist on it for sure.

You said you’re not following trends, so what’s the vibe you’re going for for summer events or parties? Any rules or tricks?

Innately, we’re all going to end up following trends — whether it’s conscious or subconscious — but I try to veer away from that and do what I like. In the past, I would call my friends and be like, “Hey, what are you guys wearing? What’s the vibe?” Now, I’m taking things into my own hands and I’m going to wear whatever I want. If it fits the vibe, it does, and if it doesn’t, that’s even cooler. Put less pressure on yourself when getting ready. Put on what you feel comfortable in and what you like.

I also wear sweats a lot, but I need to push myself to put on an outfit every day and wear what I want to wear. I feel like we tend to save our best outfit for last, especially on vacation, so we should be putting on what we want. What if tomorrow is not guaranteed? You’ve got to wear your best stuff today.

Morbid, but true. Also, who cares about outfit repeating? I’m learning that as well. Who cares? Wear that piece again.

I love outfit repeating and I like seeing people rewear pieces because it shows you actually shop and pick things out for yourself.

I feel like we’re not saying that enough. That’s my little homework for everyone.

What is your summer music vibe right now? What album are you looking forward to?

I’m loving how much music is coming out. I’m loving the pop resurgence. I get really overwhelmed. I honestly end up listening to my own music, because I’m also making music. Whenever I’m driving, I gravitate towards one album and listen to it on repeat — or my own music. I’m like, “What can I do with this?” Then I sit on the song and remake it 20 times.

Other than me, I’m excited for Addison [Rae]. I’m loving everything that’s happening with her. I’m excited for Charlotte Lawrence’s album. Miley, we’re waiting. Is Frank Ocean coming? I don’t know, but I’m excited to see what happens.

What three pieces from your curation are you packing for a summer trip?

The white look. That’s two pieces, but that’s a look. And the gold slides have to come with me.

Where are we wearing these? Set the scene.

You could wear this to the beach with a bikini. You could wear this to dinner. You could wear the white set to dinner with heels, or even with the slides.

The gold slides with some sweatpants.

The gold slides with a little slip dress, or with baggy sweats and a bikini top. I like to wear sweats to the pool. I love being comfortable. I’ll also bring the purple knit top to throw over a bikini or a bra, and wear with baggy jeans and kitten heels to dinner. We did it over a white T-shirt in the fitting. If you want to be a little more conservative, throw it over a white T-shirt or a black T-shirt. That’s super cute as well.

Do you have any summer trips planned?

I don’t have anything planned. I’m very like that. My family always goes to Canada, so we always know that’s happening. I think my sister and my mom are going on vacation, but I have to make music. I don’t think I can go on vacation yet. As a creative, I feel like it’ll never be done, but we’re still going to put it out.

Delilah Belle’s curation for H&M is now live on hm.com.