How do you avoid being fashion roadkill? If you’re Gabbriette and Devon Lee Carlson, turns out your savior comes in the form of Alexia Elkaim, founder of Miaou — and the latest collaborator to turn Adidas Original’s signature styles into must-haves for fall and beyond.

Elkaim’s brand has been crafting It-Girl-approved corsets, skirts, and other party-ready separates since 2016, with Miaou regularly found on the backs of Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, and yes, Carlson and Gabbriette. Miaou’s cool-girl sensibility results in a tightly edited collection of ready-to-wear — featuring cropped jackets in black and an on-trend blue-and-yellow zip-up style — and footwear, with a sleek low-rise silver-and-yellow pair of Mei Elite Miaous plus a daring black boot inspired by the ballet-infused Taekwando silhouette.

The collection meets the F1-obsessed moment with a fashion-girl edge. The playfulness and sportiness of the clothing make a convincing postworkout ’fit or dinner-party staple, depending on how you style them. If Gabbriette is the goth girl stuck in the Mojave, Carlson is the fun-loving Laurel Canyon wellness baddie with a sportswear-leaning aesthetic. The high neckline of the black jacket on Gabbriette feels like a ’60s racing uniform in the best way. Pair it with a leather mini from Miaou like she does, or perhaps a sleek black midi skirt if dinner and drinks are on your agenda. Carlson’s sweatsuit was meant for Erewhon runs and midnight bodega trips alike, and can similarly be given more or less edge.

The Miaou woman isn’t just one personality, or one size — she can drive through the desert and arrive fashionably late to the club in the same 24 hours. In the accompanying campaign video directed by Luke Gilford, Gabbriette and Carlson hit the California desert while being followed (Carlson cheekily checks to see if they’re hot), eventually pulling off the road and hitching a ride from Elkaim into Miaou-land.

Luke Gilford

The Miaou x Adidas Originals collaboration is available Nov. 11 on adidas.com and through select retailers.