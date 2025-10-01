Her teenage years may be behind her, but Billie Eilish will always be a moody girl at heart.

Eilish’s unique mix of emotional rationality and angsty-yet-provocative songwriting isn’t something that comes with age — quite the opposite, actually. Each song on the then-17-year-old’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? feels like a punch to the gut, one that can only be administered by an adolescent experiencing new puberty-related horrors on the daily. Even as she entered her 20s, Eilish never lost touch with her inner emo kid — something all former scene kids can relate to.

As she prepares for the second leg of her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour, we’re highlighting the moodiest, most AIM-away-message-able lyrics in Eilish’s discography.

1. Tell me which one is worse / Living or dying first / Sleeping inside a hearse — “You Should See Me In A Crown”

Anyone 25+ would say “dying” in a heartbeat, but that’s just one of the many pieces of wisdom that comes with age.

2. Pearly Gates look more like a picket fence / Once you get inside them / Got friends but can't invite them — “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”

Very “rawr XD” of her (complimentary).

3. Is there a reason we're not through? / Is there a 12-step just for you? — “Wish You Were Gay”

It sounds silly coming from the mouth of a teenager, but a 12-step program for heartbreak actually isn’t such a bad idea.

4. I'll stay in the pool and drown / So I don't have to watch you leave — “TV”

A completely normal and natural response to someone leaving.

5. Deadly fever, please don't ever break / Be my reliever ’cause I don’t self medicate — “My Strange Addiction”

Another classic teenaged cliché: Knowing something (or someone) is bad for you, but still wanting more.

6. Taste me, the salty tears on my cheek / That's what a year-long headache / Does to you — “Listen Before I Go”

Crying for a year straight? That’s high school for you, baby.

7. Things I once enjoyed / Just keep me employed now / Things I'm longing for / Someday, I'll be bored of — “Getting Older”

Mourning the future is peek moody teenager.

8. I came committed, guess I overdid it / Wore my heart out on a chain / Around my neck, but now it's missing — “8”

Ah, to be a teen in love. Emotions are turned up to 100, and wearing your heart on your sleeve means you have to be prepared for someone to rip it clean off. Being so far removed from this period, it’s easy to read these lyrics and laugh. But the truth is, everyone’s been there before, If this song was around when I was in high school, best believe I would’ve been listening to it on the bus every morning, staring out the window as if I were in a coming-of-age movie.