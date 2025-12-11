I.Am.Gia & Von Dutch Are Here To Make Your Holiday ’Fits Y2Chaotic — EXCLUSIVE

Stuck in a gift-giving slump, or otherwise looking for options for late-in-the-game holiday parties? Put aside the Elsa Peretti-filled gift roundups and minimalist dressing guides and consider the collaboration built in a lab for Gen Z. Von Dutch and I.Am.Gia are using the early aughts as their North Star in a collection built for unleashing your inner Y2Chaos.

Von Dutch is synonymous with a certain time in history, when Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were on The Simple Life, Gwen Stefani ruled the airwaves, and The Hills was appointment television. Alana Pallister of I.Am.Gia has built a clothing empire channeling the energy of this era with flared low-rise pants, up-to-there skirts, and otherwise skimpy clothes for clubbing and Instagram photoshoots. The meeting of these two brands is less a random linkup and more something fated in the fashion-world stars.

The hero pieces here are the tracksuits, available in both camo and cheetah prints, sitting just below the hips and flaring out, the better to let your footwear choice for the evening shine. Yes, there are trucker hats, available in similar patterns that are trending right now, plus the cheeky bowling bag with both brand’s logos emblazoned on it. The rest of the clothing is as itty-bitty as you’d expect; the bikinis provide minimal coverage and maximum wow factor; ditto the skimpy tanks and 3-inch-long denim miniskirts.

The pieces are convincing all together, but if it’s a bit too try-hard for you, consider breaking it up with solid-colored pieces and making a more subtle statement for your New Year’s party. We’d pair the camo bikini top with some slim dark-blue jeans and the logo-covered fur-trimmed boots, but for evening, we’d swap out for a classic black heel. The fun of this collection is tapping in as little or as much as you want. We can see Slayyyter, say, wearing everything all at once, and the princess of Y2Chaos Addison Rae wearing a trucker hat with a lace dress. Pick your cheetah-print-covered poison.

The I.Am.Gia x Von Dutch collection is now available on vondutch.com and iamgia.com, with prices ranging from $20 to $139.