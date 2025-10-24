Soundcheck
We’ve Seen Enough: Slayyyter Is Taking It
Crank it, indeed.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Crank” by Slayyyter
Slayyyter goes full nu metal on this track, and pulls it off so well that we have no choice but to stan “crank it.” We’ve heard enough to definitely say she is taking it this era, and I genuinely can’t wait to see the long term effects this track will have on my tinnitus.
“Good Ol’ Days” by Hayley Williams
Hayley Williams has been dropping songs like flies recently, but this is definitely a favorite. The R&B flavor pairs wonderfully with the Paramore front woman’s acrobatic vocals, and the irresistibly catchy chorus sticks in your brain instantly.
“Chanel” by Tyla
For the girls whose love language is receiving gifts. And if that gift just so happens to be from Chanel, well that’s quite alright with us.
“I Don’t Speak French” by Rose Gray
Who could resist a little French rendezvous? A bit more relaxed than the other tracks on Gray’s new deluxe project, this song is a much-needed comedown after a long night of dancing, head-banging, and raving.
“Cumulus / Memory” by Sampha
An outtake from Sampha’s 2023 album Lahai, this song is just as moving and meditative as you’d expect from the British singer. I can see why it didn’t make it onto the project — it’s a little too directionless for the tightly focused LP — but that doesn’t mean I won’t still be streaming.
“Angel’s Song” by Miguel
A touching dedication to Miguel’s child, it’s hard not to get emotional hearing him describe this new phase of life so passionately. The beat is quintessential Miguel (a little quirky, a little Rock&B) and his lyrics are stronger than ever; maybe fatherhood was the inspiration he’s been searching for all along.
“Teen Angst” by INJI
“I woke up pissed off on a Tuesday / I said ‘Fuck This Shit’” — who among us. It’s a cute club banger designed for releasing any and all tension, and it may even help you reconnect with your inner teen in the process.
“Know You Forever” by Sadie Jean
How can you not be endeared by such a sweet ode to best friends? Jean’s soft vocals feel like a gentle hug, and the vivid vignettes she creates with her lyrics are sure to give you a whole new appreciation for your own ride-or-die friendships.