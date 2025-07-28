Did Hayley Williams Just Leak Her New Album?

It’s been an eventful couple of days for Paramore fans. On July 25, the band treated fans to a deluxe release of their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, complete with an archival EP in honor of the group’s 20th anniversary. Cut to July 28, and Paramore front-woman Hayley Williams has just dropped 17 (!) new songs on her website completely out of the blue.

According to a site pop-up, the songs are only accessible to those with an “exclusive Good Dye Young 16-digit access code.” The password appears to have been sent via email, though it’s unclear who exactly was eligible to receive the code. If you didn’t receive one, we suggest taking the pop-up’s advice and “maybe ask a friend for theirs.”

Adding fuel to the new-music fire, Williams also updated her Instagram profile pic to accompany her cryptic new bio, “The pleasure and agony’s all mine.”

Hopefully whatever she’s teasing drops sooner rather than later — we’re still in desperate need of a song of the summer.