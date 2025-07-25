Paramore’s New Deluxe Album Features An Archival EP

Twenty years ago, a little band from Tennessee called Paramore hit the scene with their first album All We Know Is Falling, and the rest is history. To celebrate the release’s porcelain anniversary on July 26, the group is dropping a deluxe edition of their debut with an extra-special surprise for OG fans.

The release, out July 25, features a digital version of the band’s 2006 The Summer Tic EP, a project that, until now, had only ever been released on CD. This means late-adopter Paramore heads get to enjoy brand “new” music from the band, while day-ones can finally add the EP tracks to their favorite Spotify playlists.

The Summer Tic EP contains three original songs from the band: “O Star,” “This Circle,” and an earlier version of the album track “Emergency.” The project features a cover of the Failure song “Stuck On You” as well, which also inspired the name of the EP. No word on whether or not the group has plans to keep the anniversary celebrations going with a tour, but considering Hayley Williams was teasing new music on country radio earlier this week, the deluxe might be the only thing we get from the band for a while.

All We Know Is Falling is available to stream and download now.