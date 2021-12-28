Hayley Williams’ Pop-Punk Style Evolution On The Red Carpet

Fashion
The lead songstress has always had eclectic style.
Whether it’s her colorful hair or a statement piece, Hayley Williams has always stood out on the red carpet. Not only is she known for being the lead singer of Paramore with a successful solo career, but the pop-punk songstress has served plenty of style inspiration over the years. While sticking to her authentic taste in fashion, Williams is known for rocking punk-inspired ‘fits, androgynous silhouettes, and fashion-forward dresses.
Ahead, check out her style evolution and best fashion moments on the red carpet.
The Paramore singer opted for a black graphic tee tucked into an A-line printed mini skirt with black flats to the 2009 MTV VMAs.