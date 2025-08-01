Hayley Williams' "Glum" & More Of This Week's Best New Music

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features seven of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Glum” by Hayley Williams There was a wealth of Hayley Williams songs to choose from this week (17, to be exact), but the pitched-up vocals are oh-so-addictive and make for a cheery addition to an otherwise melancholy song. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

“Shy” by Reneé Rapp This feels like it was taken straight out of a DCOM (think Hilary Duff slo-mo-walking down a hallway). It captures the tension between wanting someone but constantly overthinking it perfectly. — Zeena Imam, intern

“The Subway” by Chappell Roan This one’s for the real yearners, the ones who fall in and out of love every time they ride the MTA. If you see me performing this at a Chinatown karaoke bar this weekend, no you didn’t. — Giandurco

“Seasalt & Teardrops” by Horsegiirl Being sad in beautiful places is kind of the vibe for summer 2025, and this sparkly club banger from an artist to watch captures that forlorn fabulousness with a wink and a nod. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“How To Live” by Del Water Gap This song is filled with quotables aplenty, but the line “I'm so much older than my age” fully stopped me in my tracks. DWG just gets it. — Giandurco

“Clue” by The Two Lips A dreamy track that feels like it was made for journaling in bed. It’s soft, reflective, and so easy to get lost in. — Imam