That’s Grammy Nominee Addison Rae, To You

After weeks of predictions and projections, the 2026 Grammy nominations finally dropped on Nov. 7. Like every year, there were plenty of shocking twists (Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower” was a welcome surprise), disappointing snubs (where was Lorde? Or Gracie Abrams?), and expected outcomes (Kendrick Lamar leading the nominations with Lady Gaga not far behind was all but guaranteed). And while the prospect of watching Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan light up the Grammys stage for a second year in a row is certainly exciting, nothing has our attention quite like the Best New Artist category.

Former TikTok dancer-turned pop protégé Addison Rae earned her first-ever nod from the Recording Academy in the coveted (and competitive) category, despite missing out on the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. Burgeoning R&B artist Olivia Dean also snagged her first nomination — no surprises there, given the year she’s had — as did heartthrob-to-watch Sombr. KATSEYE, on the other hand, earned their first two noms this morning in the Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories.

As for the more “fringier” nominees, NYLON It Girl María Zardoya and her group The Marías managed the indie-pop impossible with their nod, while British newcomer Lola Young’s inclusion in the category is representation for alt-girls everywhere.

Rounding out the list were Leon Thomas, who already has a trophy at home for his work on SZA’s “Snooze,” and Alex Warren, whose song “Ordinary” was one of the defining songs of summer 2025, according to Spotify and Billboard.

Of course, we here at NYLON have more than a few dogs in this fight, so you know we’ll be watching the February 2026 ceremony with bated breath.