If Gracie Abrams has picked up anything from Taylor Swift, it’s how to end an era with a bang.

After nearly a year on the road, the “That’s So True” singer concluded The Secret Of Us tour in August following a slew of dates at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Of course, you can’t put on a monumental show in front of a naturally beautiful backdrop without sharing it for all to see, which is why Abrams filmed the experience exclusively for Apple Music’s concert series, Apple Music Live.

The special, aptly titled Apple Music Live: Gracie Abrams, premiered on Oct. 29, but if you missed it, don’t worry: the concert will be available to stream anytime on Apple Music starting Oct. 30, as will the accompanying live album. In the meantime, you can experience the once-in-a-lifetime performance by living vicariously through these photos, shared exclusively with NYLON.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music