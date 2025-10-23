“AAHHHHHH!” That’s Addison Rae at the beginning of the “Von Dutch” remix, and also us when we found out the “Diet Pepsi” singer brought out Charli XCX during her show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

For the final show of the North American leg of the Addison Tour, Rae and Charli performed their 2023 collab “2 Die 4,” marking their first time playing the song together. Looking cool as ever in her black shades and leather hot pants, Charli sauntered onto the stage halfway through the song with no introduction whatsoever — not unlike her entrance at the Ultrasound World Tour last week — and naturally, the crowd went wild.

As if that weren’t exciting enough, the duo then treated fans to a surprise performance of the “Von Dutch” remix. “Make some noise for Addison motherf*cking Rae,” Charli screamed through her auto-tuned mic. Of course, the audience obliged.

To top off the extra special night, Rae returned for an encore performance of “Nothing On But The Radio,” a track she’s never played live before. Needless to say, no amount of “I don’t care if something good happened to you. It should’ve happened to me instead” memes in the world can express how we’re feeling right now.