Miaou's Latest Collection Is The Hall Of Fame Of Going-Out Clothes

If you’re even slightly familiar with Miaou, then you know the brand is behind some of the best going out tops in recent memory. That corset top you’ve seen at virtually every afterparty and on every celebrity style roundup? It’s probably Miaou. Founder and designer Alexia Elkaim knows party clothes inside and out, and just in time for the summer, the brand is releasing a curated edit of their classic pieces — aptly named the Icons collection — to ensure everyone can get in on the fun if they didn’t the first time around.

The capri pant is (unfortunately) back in style, and Miaou’s fun snap cardigan and capri set comes in both classic black and a brown monogram print. The proportions of all the Icon pieces are very, very Y2K, with cheek-grazing Devon shorts and itsy-bitsy strappy cami dresses in red and white polka dots. There’s a barely-there denim skirt, and I’d recommend pairing it with their signature corset top, which in this collection, comes in a black and red polka dot pattern.

For the sporty girls, there’s a matching set with booty shorts in a psychedelic red pattern, and a few stringy bikinis in cow print and their signature pasta print, Figaro. I’m not sure when everyone decided they wanted to look like an Eataly advertisement, but Miaou makes it work with a more subtle color palette and less (read: none) pasta shapes. Another reason we love Miaou in this household is their size range, and after launching their first plus-size range with friend of the brand Paloma Elsesser two years ago, the brand is still committed to offering diverse sizing. Let the hot girl summer dressing commence. Prices start at $98 and sizing is available from XXS-XL.