Hailey Bieber Wore The “It” Brand Behind The Corset Top Trend

Hailey Bieber is one of the biggest style inspirations at the moment, as she’s always on top of the latest “going-out” trends, from catsuits to, most recently, the very popular corset top.

With her husband Justin Bieber currently on his Justice World Tour, Hailey has been taking advantage of her free solo time. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the model was spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood wearing a noughties ‘fit, including loose-fitted carpenter-style jeans, which she paired with a fiery orange-and-black leather coat. She then accessorized with black cowgirl boots, dainty jewelry, and her go-to Bottega Veneta quilted purse. But the star of Hailey’s going-out look was her deep V-neck leather “Mara” corset top from cult fashion brand Miaou.

Courtesy of Backgrid

Though the corset top trend peaked at an ultimate high back in 2021, it seems that the Y2K trend is still going strong even in the new year, along with new ways of styling it, too. Most recently, the fitted top was seen on the likes of Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, who wore Joah Brown’s beige corset with a matching-colored blazer, straight denim jeans, and fuzzy mules. Cardi B is also a fan of the corset trend, donning a multicolored corset made from Balenciaga sneakers to Offset’s birthday bash in December. The top was adorned with bright green laces and styled with black leggings, strappy green heels, and accessorized with chunky diamond jewelry. If you’re not yet convinced of the corset takeover, many other of our favorite celebrities have been seen in the top including Rihanna, Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park, Olivia Rodrigo, and countless of others.

See Hailey Bieber’s full “going-out” outfit in more detail, below, and if you’re looking to shop her exact leather corset, it’s still available on Miaou for $295 and comes in other prints and colors, too.

Courtesy of Backgrid

By Hailey’s side, Kendall Jenner also wore a 2000s-inspired look, rocking a cropped baby tee with low-rise brown leather pants, a mini handbag, and pointed black heels.