Valentino, Burberry & More Of The Season’s Best Holiday Parties

A chill has taken over New York, and our faces and fingers can barely make it between the car and the event door without freezing over. No matter, though, because what we’ve found inside the intimate events and big bashes this week has warmed us, body and soul. There were enough events to keep us imbibed and on our toes several times over, so in the name of holiday cheer, we divided and conquered from the Upper East Side to the tiny tables of the Village to see who was where, and what rooms gave the best pre-Christmas energy. Spoiler alert: Raoul’s brought the vodka-soaked chaos, Valentino made us dance (a rarity), and Burberry gave us all the feels. Keep scrolling to get a dose of merriment.

A Christmas House Party, The Burberry Way

Many brands will rent out the hottest spots in town for a few hours in the name of holiday cheer, but Burberry kept things intimate this year by working with event producer Chris Hessney. Hessney’s East Village townhouse was the spot to be on a Thursday evening, with a Martha Stewart-approved spread of delicacies, an extensive amount of decorations, and a special caroling performance from the kids at Harlem School of Arts.

Martha Stewart Courtesy of Burberry Delaney Rowe Courtesy of Burberry Conner Ives, Raul Lopez, Jack Cameron Kay Courtesy of Burberry Courtesy of Burberry 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Valentino Goes Full Glam For The Bag Of The Minute

The downtown kids running around before the big holiday break took their black cars uptown to the Valentino party in celebration of their latest bag, the DeVain, at Chez Fifi. Hari Nef, Dove Cameron, Charlotte Lawrence, and Sky Ferreira piled into the bespoke photo ops and light-up dance floor for a night of bag-swinging and french-fry-nibbling.

Dove Cameron BFA, courtesy of Valentino Charlotte Lawrence BFA, courtesy of Valentino Hari Nef BFA, courtesy of Valentino Stella Lucia, Sky Ferreira, Morgan Maher BFA, courtesy of Valentino 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sotheby’s Breaks In Their New HQ

The classic Breuer Building on Madison Avenue got a facelift, and its tenants (the team at Sotheby’s) hosted a takeover worthy of excellent outfits. Chase Sui Wonders wore a vintage Prada coat, Iman threw a pelt over her shoulder, and other glitterati piled in to celebrate Creators and Collectors alike.

Chase Sui Wonders Ben Rosser / BFA Iman Ben Rosser / BFA Lily Allen, Conner Ives Ben Rosser / BFA Jon Batiste Ben Rosser / BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Banana Republic Counts On Luck Of The Irish

Did you know there’s a speakeasy hidden in the back of Banana Republic’s Soho flagship? Many friends of the brand found out on a chilly weekday night, when Antoni Porowski hosted an intimate dinner inspired by their collaboration with Irish mainstay Mary O.’s. It was preppy as hell in there, with a sprinkling of Fair Isle knits, shearling jackets, and festive hats.

Abi Hoffmann Jason Crowley/BFA.com Liza Koshy, Antoni Porowski, Mary Beth Barone Jason Crowley/BFA.com Gabrielle Richardson, Tanner Reese Jason Crowley/BFA.com Justine Skye Jason Crowley/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Coach Toasts To Elle Fanning

A holiday party is a great idea, but a movie night is even better — and cozier. The brand hosted a viewing party for Fanning’s Sentimental Value at the San Vicente Bungalows, where sister Dakota, Iris Apatow, and Maddie Ziegler all put on their best Coach pieces to watch the heartbreaking film and celebrate what is sure to be a packed awards season for Ms. Elle.

Elle & Dakota Fanning BFA Natalia Bryant, Supriya Ganesh, Storm Reid, Elle Fanning BFA Iris Apatow BFA Maddie Ziegler, Supriya Ganesh BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Maje Indulges In Holiday Cheer

The French label with the best miniskirts on the market took over La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills for some delicious Italian, with Gillian Jacobs and Marta Pozzan gamely modeling the new Holiday capsule from the brand

Gillian Jacobs Jojo Korsh - BFA Marta Pozzan Jojo Korsh - BFA Supriya Ganesh, Grace Gregory Jojo Korsh - BFA Meeka Hossain Jojo Korsh - BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Olivia Palermo Brings Christmas To Fifth Avenue

Sixteen Fifth Avenue is the hottest new residence in town, a stone’s throw away from Washington Square Park and dripping in subdued luxury. Designer Alexia Maria was the toast of the evening, and her holiday collection was seen on Palermo, Tracy Anderson, and other beauties who piled into the penthouse for bespoke cocktails and dancing.