Dakota Fanning Made Just Two Pieces For Her Madewell Collab

It’s the beginning of Fashion Month, which means we’re pulling out our best party dresses and hitting the town in the name of finding out what we’ll be wearing in six months’ time — and to eavesdrop on your favorite artist’s favorite artist at a late-night event. But while the front rows and corner booths demand dressy attire, the launches this week are decidedly casual. We have a quick rundown of the collections we’ll be shopping, including a fun-loving pair of sunglasses and a legitimately perfect pair of jeans, courtesy of the elder sister in one of our favorite sisterly duos. Keep reading to see how fashion is keeping it chill.

Caddis Gives Lysa Cooper Full Range

Lysa Cooper and New York are interchangeable; her impact on the city’s nightlife and culture has been in action for over 30 years. The eyewear experts at Caddis let Cooper design her own frames, resulting in the L. Dovey: tinted-lens heart-shaped stunners that come in four dynamic colors. To celebrate it, they let Mara Hoffman roam around Coney Island and lower Manhattan to capture New Yorkers embracing the love these shades bring.

Dakota Fanning & Madewell Collab On A T-Shirt & Jeans

Fanning is a girl of simplicity, so she only needed to bring her minimalist touch to two items: The Dakota Longline Straight Jean and The Dakota Perfect Crewneck. She wore the former at the launch party; I can confirm they are actually perfect jeans that are right in step with the slightly slimmer, slightly longer styles gaining traction this season.

Greta Lee Makes It Official With Dior

We kinda called it last week, but anyone with eyes and an Instagram could see she was preparing for her ambassadorship with her multiple custom Venice Film Festival looks. See you at the show, Greta!

Lily McMenamy Lounges Around For Damson Madder

The ten-year-old brand synonymous with great pajamas and cutesy plaid dresses is leveling up their visuals, and for Fall/Winter, McMenamy proves just how comfy the British-leaning clothes are in excellent campaign images. The cozy knits and cult skirts are available now.

Apple Martin Is A Self-Portrait Girl

One of our favorite nepo babies, who is also notoriously private, joins the ranks of Jisoo and Kate Moss as a face of the London-based brand. She launched it in true Gen-Z style: in a simple ringer T-shirt, as seen via selfies on Instagram and a paparazzi snap whilst on a walk.