Amelia Gray Gets A History Lesson From Olivia Colman, Burberry Style

How do you greet fall? We’re blasting Paul Simon, pulling our Uggs out from underneath our beds, and perusing the new arrivals on our favorite websites (and perhaps pulling the trigger on a new Dries Van Noten sweater from Ssense, tariffs be damned). If your coat closet is looking a little sad, Burberry and Tommy Jeans have some ideas, and if you still have parties that require some outdoor time, Ariana Greenblatt has solutions by way of a curated edit on Revolve. Finally, if you’re tired of shopping, just enjoy the Burberry campaign video starring everyone’s parasocial British aunt, Olivia Colman. See what the post-Fashion Month newness has in store below.

Ariana Greenblatt’s In A Fall Mood

Her latest curation for Revolve is indebted to scream queens like Jenna Ortega (see: black cat, bleached brows) and other gothic muses like Julia Fox, with Greenblatt’s wigs helping her slip into fall with graphic T-shirts, plaids, argyles, and other cozy wares. Shop her edit here.

Fish & Chips, Anyone?

Burberry’s latest Fall campaign embraces the chilly temps that are finally arriving stateside. Olivia Colman is game to be the counter worker at the local chippy, serving up British delicacies to puffer-clad Lucky Blue Smith, Mona Tougaard, Amelia Gray, and the rest of the check-covered crew.

Dior Does Rodeo Drive Like You’ve Never Seen

Their new House of Dior boutique designed by Peter Marino is sort of like a Malibu Beach waterfront property transported right onto Rodeo. There are trees inside, a restaurant up top, and indoor-outdoor spaces that New York could only dream of having.

Marni & Madhappy Get Cozy For Good

Madhappy makes your favorite influencer’s favorite sweatsuits, and Marni brought their fun-loving world to Santa Monica for a collaboration, “Heart to Heart,” which directly benefits mental-health foundations beloved by both brands. It doesn’t hurt that the offerings are in on-trend colors like lilac, deep red, and a minty green.

Tommy Jeans’ Newest Campaign Star? New York

Their Fall collection finds its home — and costar — in the city, where ambassadors and friends of the brand like Samara Cyn pump the pavement in red, blue, and white offerings that deliver on the preppy feeling in the air with a bit of ‘90s city swag mixed in for good measure.