Madhappy Launches Footwear In Collaboration With Vans

Since Madhappy launched back in 2017, the brand has made it its mission to focus on mental health through aesthetics. Since then, Madhappy’s optimism-inspired cozy apparel almost always sells out with every special drop, and now the label is expanding into footwear with a debut collaboration with Vault by Vans.

On Tuesday, June 15, Madhappy drops its first-ever sneaker to the world, which only took a year in the making. Using Vans’ OG Style 43 LX silhouette, a low-top sneaker with laces, Madhappy aims to promote camaraderie and community through customization.

The new sneaker took design inspiration from classic friendship style bracelets so buyers can apply their own designs. Outfitted with a clean beige canvas, the shoe is embroidered with primary colors of red, blue, and yellow throughout the seams, along with “Madhappy” embroidered on the tongue. Plus, the heel can fold down and offer a comfortable slip-on option for wearers. To top it all off, the sneaker’s classic waffle sole comes in a rare ice blue color, pulling together the entire collaboration.

For Madhappy, it was an obvious choice to work with Vans. With its history rooted in the California skate and lifestyle culture, it made perfect sense to choose a brand that celebrates individuality. “As an iconic brand, Vans was an organic partner for Madhappy's first footwear collaboration. Over the past year, we were able to create a timeless design that brings the identities of both brands to life,” Madhappy co-founder Noah Raf tells NYLON. “The goal of this partnership was to drive conversation around mental health, which is at the core of everything we do, and we're grateful to be sharing this through a new category for the first time with Vans.”

The Vault by Vans x Madhappy OG Style 43 LX will be available exclusively on Madhappy.com on June 15 at 12 p.m. EST. Below, take a closer look at the collab’s style and details.

Madhappy x Vault by Vans

