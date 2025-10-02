Julia Fox Channels Her Dominatrix Past For Agent Provocateur

Happy October, and Happy The Life of a Showgirl Eve to those who celebrate. It’s been difficult to keep up with our inboxes and social-media feeds as Paris Fashion Week rears her beautifully Hydra-like head, with more designer debuts and front-row shenanigans than we’re physically capable of covering. Amid all the chaos, though, are some great gems to be pulled out, including a new Agent Provocateur campaign with a traditionally sexy-looking Julia Fox (we’re more used to tattered, homegrown couture on her) and another foray into accessory design from Billie Eilish. Below, a quick TL;DR of the best news this week.

Julia Fox, Is That You?

When speaking of “traditional” notions of sexy and feminine, Fox usually does everything in her power to go against them. But when lingerie experts like Agent Provocateur call, you answer. She was game to show off their new collection at a penthouse in The Manner complete with a wispy, Bardot-indebted shag.

Greg Williams Greg Williams Greg Williams Greg Williams 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Your Mid-Paris Report Card Is Here

Bella Hadid almost slunk by us on the Saint Laurent runway with gargantuan sunglasses on, but her slouchy, clingy nylon trench-dress cemented a season of lightness. Elsewhere, belts are being blown up like crazy (Rabanne, Zomer) or whittled down to their most strappy essence (Courrèges), and peekaboo couture is Paris’ way of saying “don’t look at me” (Dior, Courrèges). Speaking of Dior — Jonathan Anderson triumphed with a mixed bag of a collection; once he whittles down his message after the very expected excitement of getting to design a Dior show (and use a Dior budget), he’ll be smooth sailing. We’re betting on the capes, wisps of sheer dresses, and denim miniskirts.

Bella Hadid at Saint Laurent Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zomer SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Rabanne Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Courrèges Courtesy of Courrèges Courrèges Courtesy of Courrèges Dior Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dior Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dior Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

Billie & Finneas Get Lovestruck With John Hardy

The sibling duo add jewelry design to their already-growing resumes by joining John Hardy’s Creative Chairman Reed Krakoff to co-create JH Lovestruck™, a nature-inspired line of jewelry that looks like Cali cool and doesn’t impact the environment negatively. All the diamonds are lab-grown and the precious metals are reclaimed. As Billie puts it: “What you eat, say, and wear matters, and jewelry is no different. It all impacts our planet.”