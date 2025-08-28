For Charlotte Lawrence, every day on tour is a good day. Traveling by van and blistering feet have nothing on the thrill of being on stage, especially if the gig calls for a Valentino dress.

This isn’t Lawrence’s first rodeo. At just 25 years old, the singer-songwriter is already a seasoned touring artist with an excess of sold-out shows and major festival appearances under her belt. But it’s not every day you get to tour your long-awaited debut album, and judging by the “huge smile” she tells NYLON she sported night after night, Lawrence made sure to soak up every bit of the experience.

In honor of concluding her stripped-down Somewhere tour on Aug. 21, Lawrence is giving NYLON an exclusive peek into the last two months on the road, with behind-the-scene photos from her shows in Chicago, Boston, Seattle, and more.

Maxamillion

Felt like a princess.

Maddi Blake

Lollapalooza. My wonderful drummer Dan and me. Little does everyone know I was dying on stage at this point. I was barefoot because it looked cool with the dress, but it was a million degrees on direct-sunlit black floors, and I actually got blisters on my feet. Had to ask my bassist to borrow his shoes, and then my tour manager came and brought me shoes midperformance lol.

Maxamillion

Immediately after getting off stage at Lollapalooza. Sweaty and barefoot and high on adrenaline. Obsessed with this dress from Valentino.

Thomas Nguyen

My sweet tour crew — I love them so much! Matt and Lauren. It’s us three until the end!!! I’d literally be nothing without them. They do all the work and are the most talented/kind, and I love them.

Michael Arellano

Andy Park and me on the couch! He came to my show in Seattle, where he lives, and we got to spend a little time together. He co-produced most of Somewhere with me, and is just the coolest guy in the world. Love him so much.

Nancy Huynh

On stage opening up for Finneas in Chicago. Loved this outfit. Kudos to my stylist Siena Montesano.

Marley McClain

Getting ready for the show. Hair is always a hit or a miss, as however it dried that day is how it’s going to look onstage.

Thomas Nguyen

This was in Boston. I loved that show. Got to see my camp counselors from when I was a kid. It was very sweet.

Katrina Dymphna

Matt and me. I think we were playing “Why Do You Love Me” in this photo based on my guitar chord.

Michael Arellano

Again with Andy Park — love him forever. He worked on “Somewhere,” “Us Three,” “I Don’t Wanna Dance,” “Better Than This,” “Fear of Falling,” “Morning,” “Ballerina,” “Violet Blue,” and “Ophelia.”

Michael Arellano

Huge smile on my face every show.