If 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that people yearn for 2014. Indie sleaze, Urban Outfitters vinyls, Tumblr — it was a better time filled with great music and questionable fashion. But there are 2014 cathedrals everywhere for those with eyes to see: King Kylie is back, skinny-ish jeans were all over the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, and Sky Ferreira just made her grand return to the stage.

On Oct. 17, the “Everything Is Embarrassing” singer joined Norwegian duo Smerz on stage in Los Angeles to perform the group’s latest hit, “You Got Time And I Got Money.” The 33-year-old sauntered out in a black sweatshirt, frayed denim short shorts, and, in true Ferreira fashion, a folded piece of paper with the lyrics not-so-subtly written out. She also swapped her signature bleach blonde locks for a faded pink hairdo with dark brown roots, as if to remind the audience we’re not actually in 2014.

We haven’t seen much of Ferreira since she promised fans that her new album Masochism was on the way back in December 2024. Hopefully the 2014-issance will finally bring the singer out of retirement, but if not, we’ll take what we can get.