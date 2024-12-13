Sky Ferreira’s Triumphant Return Is For The Tumblr Girls

We bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. Today's roundup features six of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Best Friends” - Banks Yes, I did include this previously buried track in another edition of Soundcheck, but this new visualizer deserves another shout for its home-video quality that really brings out the old-school Banks vibe. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Leash” - Sky Ferreira It’s been 84 years, but Sky Ferreira has finally returned. And she’s brought with her a hypnotic alt-pop scorcher crafted specifically for all the former Tumblr girlies. — Dylan Kickham, associate entertainment editor, Elite Daily

Rebecca Black - “Sugar Water Cyanide” We’ve come a long way from “Friday.” Rebecca Black’s latest single is a delicious frenzy. Instant club banger. — Kickham

Julien Baker & Torres - “Sugar In The Tank” This is what I mean when I say I like folksy country music. This song has everything: banjo twang! Superb harmonies! Lyrics about yearning! I feel like I’m driving a dusty old van down a desert road with the love of my life in the passenger seat. — Sarah Ellis, senior entertainment and dating editor, Elite Daily

“Shout It Out” - Blond:Ish & Night Tales Blond:Ish smashed it at our Coachella party, and she’s back at it with this happy new single I want to dance to on the beach at sunset somewhere soon. — Peng