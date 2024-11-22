Banks Gets That Friend Breakups Hurt The Most

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features six of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Best Friends” - Banks Equal parts pretty and sad, this new track (that you have to enter the artist’s channel to find) will have you reevaluating every devastating friend breakup you’ve ever had, most likely through tears. Enjoy! — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Wait So Yeah” - Amber Mark A bounce, hop, and skip of a song that proves being Cali sober is in. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Back To Then” - Gracey British artist Gracey delivers vibe-y, sad-girl pop perfection with this track. As she puts it, it’s a song that makes you “want to get on the night bus and overthink.” — Sarah Ellis, senior entertainment and dating editor, Elite Daily

“Mahashmashana” - Father John Misty What Josh Tillman says might be his last album might also be his best: It’s like if Harry Nilsson took ayahuasca and got into metaphysics. — LeBlanc

“Need Dat Boy” - Lil Nas X Lil Nas X puts his usual trolling gimmicks to the side on this surprisingly introspective groove that feels like catching someone's glance from across the club as the house music slows and fades away. Then, as the action mounts, the song snaps back to club-banger reality in the end. — Dylan Kickham, associate entertainment editor, Elite Daily