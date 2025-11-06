Tate McRae Bleached Her Eyebrows For Her First Valentino Campaign

Crunchy leaves are being stepped on our TikTok For You pages, pumpkin spice is being made into vape pens and lattes, and coats are being dusted off from storage. Peak fall is here, along with Scorpio season and the beginning of awards season. If the last few weeks have left you drained, consider this your in-between week of fall galas and holiday parties to get your sh*t together. Gifting is in the not-so-distant future, along with a cornucopia of year-end lists as well, so read on to get a sense of what might make a great present for your mother-in-law or weird neighbor — and don’t forget to treat yourself to something for making it this far into 2025.

La Ligne & Birkenstock Have Work-From-Home Comfy Sorted

If you’re tired of reaching for the same heather-gray hoodie when you’re not in the office, consider an elevated take on casual duds from the minds of La Ligne and Birkenstock. The teams not only created fall-themed knits for both indoor and outdoor use, but a custom Naples clog that comes in tan and black (we’re partial to the tan) that make a midday bodega run feel a little more adult. Shop the knits on La Ligne’s website, and the clogs on Birkenstock’s.

Tate McRae Lands Her First Big-Girl Fashion Role

We previously commended her custom Balenciaga, but looks like McRae is all-in with Alessandro Michele at Valentino. She proves she’s not afraid to get weird in the name of fashion by gamely posing sans eyebrows alongside Marisa Berenson, Dakota Johnson, and Dev Hynes in the brand’s Cruise 2026 campaign.

Holiday-Campaign Season Is Here, If You Can Believe It

First up is Coach, who added our personal favorite songstress Ravyn Lenae to their dynamic leading brand-ambassador duo, Elle Fanning and Charles Melton, for a cutesy, snowy city moment.

Next up is Prada, who brought together a ragtag bunch of their faces including Louis Partridge, Maya Hawke, and Letitia Wright for a traipse through a snowy country road in the season’s pastels.

Latina Forever? Diesel Agrees

Karol G codesigned a collection with Glenn Martens and the always innovative team at Diesel, resulting in metallic-orange swimsuits, even more metallic denim, and the freedom to wear something cropped in the name of being sexy. Shop the nine-piece collection here.

Jewelry That’s Just As Sharp As Architecture

EREDE tapped Gabriella Khalil, the creative force behind Palm Heights and New York’s WSA, for a jewelry collection that feels right at home in Khalil’s signature ‘70s-meets-today aesthetic. We’re enchanted by the obsidian choker, as well as the stackable rings that aren’t so damaging to your bank account.

Louis Vuitton Brings Gustave Caillebotte To New York

Not the man himself, obviously, but his work. Two of his most well-known paintings, Jeune homme à sa fenêtre (“Young Man at His Window,” 1876) and Partie de bateau (“Boating Party,” circa 1877-1878) are now on display at Espace Louis Vuitton New York. If your holiday-shopping fatigue hits right as you’re around 5th Avenue and 57th Street, stop in to take in two prime works from the Impressionist era.