Ravyn Lenae’s Girls Night Out At Acne Studios

How do you celebrate having a song of the summer? Do you hop back in the studio to try and recreate some magic, or ride the high of a career explosion? For Ravyn Lenae, it’s a little bit of both, but before she commits to any more music in a serious way, she’s blowing off some steam at Paris Fashion Week. Her song “Love Me Not” was (and still is) everywhere throughout the summer, and her steady rise as an R&B force to be reckoned with has landed her gigs opening for both Reneé Rapp and Sabrina Carpenter this fall. She’ll also head out on her own for a string of solo shows — but first, fashion. Lenae has always been closely involved with fashion and her more recent string of looks have been mystical, girlish (complimentary), and fun-loving. At Acne Studios, she married tough and sweet with a biker-girl look that was right at home with her friends.

Indeed, the Acne show was a musical reunion of sorts, with guests in the front row like Robyn, Shygirl, and Fousheé — the latter of which Lenae has collaborated with — plus a smattering of it girls past (and future) like Adéla, Ariana Greenblatt, and Delaney Rowe. Below, Lenae takes us from her hotel suite to the show with a glimpse at some of her favorite runway looks.

“My favorite morning deliveries!”

“Fresh flowers are the best touch.”

“Some final touches on glam.”

“These belt details are everything of course!”

“Car’s here! Time to head out to the show<3”

“A beautiful day in Paris goes well with a beautiful bag.”

“Love seeing everyone’s looks. Got some pre-show chats in with friends.”

“Photo time, I love this look!👀”

“Show time!”

“Lots of love for lots of lace.”

“The show was beautiful, time to head out!”

“Catching up with Fousheé before we head out.”

“Postshow recaps with Jeanie.”

“Loved these candles! A fun end to a fun day!”

