Tate McRae Just Covered This Taylor Swift Breakup Song

Tate McRae proved her Swiftie status right off the bat on her Miss Possessive Tour. Before her May 13 concert in Stuttgart, Germany, McRae used her soundcheck to surprise the crowd with a cover of a personal favorite Taylor Swift track, one that she recently revealed was a track she played “on repeat” during a hard time in her life.

Though her tour just started up again earlier this month, McRae has already established the fun signature element that will make each show special (in the era of surprise songs and “Juno” positions, every pop girl needs a tour gimmick these days). For McRae, she’s covering a different song during each of her soundchecks, having already performed tracks by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

On May 13, McRae took an acoustic turn into Swift’s Folklore era, putting her spin on the album’s first track, “The 1.”

McRae hasn’t been shy about how big of a fan she is of Swift’s, and a couple months before this performance, she spoke about how important “The 1” has been to her specifically. “I love that song,” McRae said during a Feb. 20 appearance on the Therapuss podcast, naming the Folklore ballad as the song she’d play to convert a non-Swiftie. “When I went through a breakup, that was the song I played on repeat,” McRae continued. “That song made me sob.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour will continue throughout Europe until June 25, before beginning its North American leg in Canada and the United States on Aug. 4, concluding in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.