Watch Taylor Swift Play 'folklore' For The First Time

The quarantine album may be one of the only good things to come out of the COVID-era. There was Charli XCX, who held our hand as she took us through her journey making How I'm Feeling Now, inviting fans on Zoom calls, taking Twitter poll results into consideration, and more. Then, there's Taylor Swift, who dropped a full record with absolutely no warning in July. The aforementioned record is, of course, folklore, Swift's eighth studio album and first foray into the indie folk and lower-case letter aesthetics.

She may not have brought her faithful fandom, the Swifties, along for the ride in the making of folklore, but now fans can get an inside look into one of the record's most seminal moments: when it was performed for the first time. Swift and collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff met at Dessner's Long Pond Studio in upstate New York to bring the record to life, and coming November 25, fans can see what the magic was like for themselves with the documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

"folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album," says Swift in a video explainer. "But, we got together at Long Pond Studios and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by Justin Vernon, and it was filmed by Disney+. I'm so excited for you to see it. It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with people that I made it with."

Swift is not new to the world of documentary. Earlier this year, she worked with Netflix to release Miss Americana, which was billed as an intimate look into the pop star's life and showed her grappling with massive platform and how to use it politically.

Catch Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+ starting at midnight on November 25, and watch the trailer below.