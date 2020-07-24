Last year, Taylor Swift's elaborate rollout for her seventh studio album, Lover, was a fitting follow up to her highly stylized Reputation era. Bisexual blue and pink skyscapes replaced black and green snakes as we were ushered into a bright new Taylor age. On Thursday night, the prolific songwriter quietly released a 16-track album, folklore, at midnight, giving us just 24 hours to switch gears for a new project fully steeped in Swift's trademark striking imagery, sighing harmonies and lots of references to love and innocence lost. folklore and its humble rollout were made for these times — chaotic, longing, hopeful, and sad.

It was also made for lovers of cottagecore, the online aesthetic characterized by a romanticized version of rural life. As city dwellers trapped in their apartments hunger for greenery, and those lucky enough to live in nature are reawakened to its sturdy beauty as modern ways of life fall to pieces, cheekily named cottagecore starts to look less like a frivolous trend favored by young women and more like a premonition of the national mood (funny how that works).

Below, 18 folklore lyrics to caption your next cottagecore post with. We'll see you on Instagram.