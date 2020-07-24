Entertainment
18 'folklore' Lyrics To Caption Your Next Cottagecore Post With
Last year, Taylor Swift's elaborate rollout for her seventh studio album, Lover, was a fitting follow up to her highly stylized Reputation era. Bisexual blue and pink skyscapes replaced black and green snakes as we were ushered into a bright new Taylor age. On Thursday night, the prolific songwriter quietly released a 16-track album, folklore, at midnight, giving us just 24 hours to switch gears for a new project fully steeped in Swift's trademark striking imagery, sighing harmonies and lots of references to love and innocence lost. folklore and its humble rollout were made for these times — chaotic, longing, hopeful, and sad.
It was also made for lovers of cottagecore, the online aesthetic characterized by a romanticized version of rural life. As city dwellers trapped in their apartments hunger for greenery, and those lucky enough to live in nature are reawakened to its sturdy beauty as modern ways of life fall to pieces, cheekily named cottagecore starts to look less like a frivolous trend favored by young women and more like a premonition of the national mood (funny how that works).
Below, 18 folklore lyrics to caption your next cottagecore post with. We'll see you on Instagram.
- "You know the greatest films of all time were never made" — The 1
- "If you never bleed you're never gonna grow" — The 1
- "Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool" — The 1
- "When you are young they assume you know nothing" —Cardigan
- "You put me on and said I was your favorite" — Cardigan
- "You were my town, now I'm in exile, seein' you out" — Exile
- "And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake?" — My Tears Ricochet
- "You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same" — My Tears Ricochet
- "Are there still beautiful things?" — Seven
- "August sipped away like a bottle of wine" — August
- "It's hard to be at a party when I feel like an open wound" — This Is Me Trying
- "They told me all of my cages were mental/So I got wasted like all my potential" — This Is Me Trying
- "Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven" — Invisible String
- "Every time you call me crazy I get more crazy" — Mad Woman
- "Slept next to her but I dreamt of you all summer long" — Betty
- "Our coming-of-age has come and gone" — Peace
- "I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle hard warm" — Peace
- "Don't want no other shade of blue but you" — Hoax