Here’s To The Weird It Girls On The CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet

American fashion’s biggest night (second biggest, depending on who you ask) happens on the first Monday in... November. The CFDA Fashion Awards are a celebration of the mighty American designers keeping the country in the global fashion conversation. Who takes home what hardware is just as important as who dresses what star for the evening. As the dust settles, our minds are, of course, stuck on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s rare couple outing, but our proverbial hats are tipped to the It girls who kept it freaky in the best way possible on the red carpet last night.

Adéla has gone from Katseye boot-camp dropout to a fashion force — thanks in part to her partnership with creative director and stylist Chris Horan — wearing archival Balenciaga and Saint Laurent in her debut EP visuals and attending Paris Fashion Week. Now, she’s officially a Marc Jacobs girlie, wearing the finale look from Jacobs’ Fall 2025 collection. The plaid-and-lace dollhouse realness was made ever-more convincing with deathly high platforms, proving she can wear full runway looks and still keep her panache (and sex appeal) alive.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, for every excellently embroidered gown and well-made suit, our freaky females were there to spice it up. Addison Rae kept her trumpet-dress streak at the event going (her Thom Browne was one of our favorite looks of 2024) with a trompe-l’oeil vintage Norma Kamali dress, kept simple with Cali-girl glam. Lily Allen is on her post-divorce triumph run with West End Girl, and wore witchy Colleen Allen with an itty-bitty, nipple-covering strap as her top. JT has been unofficially adopted by New York labels like Luar and Area, and now she’s a Jane Wade girl, wearing a dusty pink stole and crocheted, fringed minidress.

While the people who ultimately took home awards were not the most diverse list of winners, the attendees — who also included a divine Paloma Elsesser in Simkhai and June Ambrose, also in Marc Jacobs — proved the real magic happens when designers and creative teams align with muses who aren’t afraid to break molds and cast their own. We’re also genuinely excited by the cohort of musicians who continue to challenge themselves sartorially — it keeps us on our toes and tuning in time and time again.