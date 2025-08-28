In a world of reboots and spinoffs, how do you make something that lasts? For starters, involve the people who made the original, and bring in some irresistible fresh talent for good measure. The creators of The Office are now making The Paper, a mockumentary series about a Midwest paper on the decline struggling to save itself (in other words, every nightmare every writer has ever had). The cast includes Domhnall Gleason, White Lotus’ funny Italian diva Sabrina Impacciatore, and Chelsea Frei, whose name may ring bells if you’re a fan of television’s The Moodys. If not, consider this your wakeup call.

Frei was beyond excited to join The Office television universe, and for The Paper’s Los Angeles premiere, she checked a few full-circle moments off her list. She wore a babydoll white-and-crystal-encrusted Marc Jacobs dress, the brand she first coveted as a young girl with dreams of carrying a designer handbag. She also went to her sister (who happens to be a facialist) for pre-press tour prep, and got the Meghan Trainor hair endorsement of her dreams in the form of bangs. Beyond the sisterly serendipity, Frei showed how getting ready for a legion of photographers comes down to eating and drinking well (and getting sent off in your black car by your family). Below, see her exclusive photos of the night before the main event.

JJ Geiger “Thinking about what I'm going to say to Nathan Fielder.”

JJ Geiger “This looks fake, but I ate the whole thing.”

JJ Geiger “Proof (it was a double patty!!).”

JJ Geiger “Hard to look at this right now because I am deeply hungover.”

JJ Geiger “My friend Meghan calling me to tell me she did bangs for the premiere in honor of me 😭”

JJ Geiger “Insanely lucky to be friends with the most talented jeweler, Lizzie Mandler.”

JJ Geiger “Got to spend a ridiculous amount of time with my hair stylist Eddie Cook and makeup artist Loren Canby over the last week. We had so much fun. The most talented to ever do it. I also had been prepping for the chaos of this month with my sister Carly, an esthetician at The L.A. Facialist.”

JJ Geiger “Surreal that I got to wear Marc Jacobs to the premiere. My mom reminded me the other day it was the first designer bag I ever asked for.”

JJ Geiger “My mom and sister being embarrassing (I loved it).”

JJ Geiger “One of the most ridiculous nights of my life!!”

Photography: JJ Geiger

Styling: Rebecca Grice

Hair: Eddie Cook

Makeup: Loren Canby