Sombr & KATSEYE To Make Their Coachella Debuts In 2026

Summer is officially over, and with that comes the end of festival season. Luckily, Coachella is giving fans something to look forward to: The Indio, California festival dropped its highly anticipated 2026 lineup in the early hours of Sept. 16, and while there were some exciting returning acts on the bill (more on that later), we’re more interested in the dessert debuts of two of pop’s buzziest newcomers, Sombr and KATSEYE.

After breaking through this summer, both acts will take to the Coachella stage for the very first time in 2026. If this surprises you, it shouldn’t: According to Spotify, Sombr’s “Back To Friends” was one of the songs of the summer this year, while KATSEYE spent the season dominating the charts with a suite of catchy singles like “Gabriela,” “Gnarly,” and “Touch.” Both acts also performed at the VMAs this year (KATSEYE played the pre-show, but hey, it still counts), and have several million monthly Spotify listeners to their names. To put it simply: Pop’s new class is here to stay.

Of course, the 2026 lineup features some big returning names as well — Sabrina Carpenter is making her triumphant return as one of the top-billed acts following her breakthrough 2024 performance, where she cheekily announced to the audience, “See you back here when I headline,” while fellow headliner Karol G last trekked to the dessert in 2022. As for Justin Bieber, the legacy act has popped up as a guest performer multiple times throughout the years, but the 2026 gig mark his first-ever solo set at the festival.

As for where team NYLON will be next year, expect to find us bopping to our faves Addison Rae, PinkPantheress, Laufey, Ethel Cain, Blood Orange, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, David Byrne, and Little Simz.