Two years after topping their charts with their song “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice are joining forces yet again — only this time, they’re not making music. On Aug. 28, the 24-year-old British singer-songwriter and the 25-year-old Bronx-born rapper teamed up for a joint interview on Apple Music Radio, discussed their shared love of M.I.A, Ice Spice’s upcoming single, and the artists they would retroactively add to their 2023 collab.

“I feel like it needs to be another singer,” said PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, adding that no rapper could’ve outdone Spice. “What it could’ve needed, and everyone has hounded me for, was a bridge. Who could do the bridge now?” she said before throwing out the name on everyone’s lips: Tyla.

Ice Spice (née Isis Gaston) sounded off on the choice, saying that out of today’s crop of newcomers, the 23-year-old hitmaker would make a great addition to the track. But if they’re going old-school, PinkPantheress would pick Missy Elliott. “Imagine getting the Missy verse!,” she said.

PinkPantheress also shared how Ice Spice inspired her to adopt her now-signature bang hairstyle on the music video shoot. “I will not forget how people were just coming down to where we were shooting and they recognized you from miles away,” she said of a group of boys who’d spotted Ice Spice’s bright orange curls from a rooftop and screamed at them from afar. “I was like, ‘It’s genius. I need to do the same,’” the Brit tells the rapper. “That’s why I ended up wearing this wig: I was like, I need something about me they can recognize without me having to announce myself.”

