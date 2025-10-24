Devon, Paloma & More It Girls Keep Time With Chanel

How do you push through midfall burnout? Turns out, the only answer is to keep going — and attend even more parties than you humanly thought possible. We decamped to London for a quick trip in honor of the H&M Glenn Martens collaboration, but stateside, there were enough dinners and cocktails to keep us in a perpetual state of motion. More collaborations brought out some of our It girl alums, some dinners gave us both metaphorical and actual hangovers, and Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway unlocked a friendship we didn’t know we needed. Keep reading to see our favorite party pictures from the jam-packed week.

Anna Sui’s Old Navy Collab Is So Cute, It Feels Illegal

Old Navy’s first-ever designer collaboration under the purview of Chief Creative Officer Zac Posen is with none other than Anna Sui. Her ‘90s-leaning girly aesthetic feels right at home on campaign star PinkPantheress, who was joined by other It girls of her ilk like Ice Spice, Quen Blackwell, Wally Baram, and many more at People’s for a celebratory sip and twirl.

Precious Lee, Anna Sui, Zac Posen BFA/Yvonne Tnt PinkPantheress, Quen Blackwell BFA/Yvonne Tnt Wally Baram, Anna Van Patten BFA/Yvonne Tnt Ice Spice BFA/Yvonne Tnt

Chanel Toasts To Their Twisty New Timepiece

The brand with the best designer debut during Fashion Month will never show signs of stopping — especially not on their watches. Their first-ever watch design, the Première, got a 21st-century update with twisted braids on the strap, and to celebrate the Première Galon, it was a night of premiere It girls at New York’s hottest new French joint Chateau Royale (there are too many to count at this point). Devon Lee Carlson, Paloma Elsesser, Sarah Pidgeon, Delaney Rowe, Riley Keough, and many others squeezed into the plush booths to enjoy steak frites and show how many ways the new timepiece can be styled.

Riley Keough Tyrell Hampton Paloma Elsesser Tyrell Hampton Justine Skye Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Ruby Lyn, Coco Baudelle Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images

And The Golden Heart Award Goes To...

God’s Love We Deliver has been feeding and supporting New Yorkers suffering with chronic illnesses for 40 years. Their annual awards ceremony brought together all manner of New York legends, from Rosie Perez and Audra McDonald to Anne Hathaway and Gigi Hadid. Hadid presented Hathaway with the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy, Artistry, and Activism, and guests enjoyed a special Ben Platt performance (no, “Diet Pepsi” wasn’t on the setlist).

Anne Hathaway, Michael Kors, Audra McDonald Emilio Madrid Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid Emilio Madrid Zoey Deutch Emilio Madrid Sarah Pidgeon Emilio Madrid

UGG & Sacai Do Feel-Good High Fashion

In the words of Cardi B, it’s officially UGG season. As soon as temps drop below 50 degrees, every New Yorker dusts off their trusted shearling-lined boots, and now, there’s a haute take on the classics. Sacai’s collab with UGG got the party it deserves at the brand’s Feel House in Meatpacking, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Elsa Hosk, and Stefon Diggs showed off the loafers and furry boots that will no doubt be seen trudging through wintry mixes all season long.

Sarah Jessica Parker Matteo Prandoni & Marc Patrick/BFA Elsa Hosk, Aweng Chuol Matteo Prandoni & Marc Patrick/BFA Stefon Diggs, Ferg Matteo Prandoni & Marc Patrick/BFA Isla Loba, Eva Lavigna Matteo Prandoni & Marc Patrick/BFA

Mango Honors Craft & The Artistry of Soho

Mango wants you to feel at home in their clothes, and to honor the craft of becoming your best self, they hosted a “Craft Your Own Story” dinner with luminaries like Simone Ashley and Nara Smith. After the dust has settled on the dinner in the Soho space, it’ll turn into a public exhibition for the weekend to encourage others to do just the same.

Paloma Elsesser Quadir Moore/BFA Simone Ashley Quadir Moore/BFA Nara Smith Quadir Moore/BFA Tina Kunakey Quadir Moore/BFA

Grindr Throws Their Second Pleasure Ball

Leave it to the biggest gay app of all time to turn an unassuming Chelsea event space into “The Garden of Otherworldly Delights” for a night. Attendees took the theme seriously, with Ashnikko and Aquaria going all-out in the name of gay fashion. Chrishabana’s limited-edition line of couture BDSM gear made in collaboration with the app was on display on some guests as well, and if all that wasn’t gay enough, Slayyyter took to the stage near midnight to debut her new single, “CRANK.”

Slayyyter Madison McGaw/BFA.com Ashnikko Madison McGaw/BFA.com Aquaria Madison McGaw/BFA.com Lindsay Goodstein, Rachel Gilbert Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Bvlgari Brings Polychroma To Hollywood

It’s a big week for Los Angeles: VogueWorld is taking over on the weekend; but before then, Bvlgari gave a taste of their classic high jewelry with a gala celebrating some of Hollywood’s brightest stars like Kirsten Dunst and Viola Davis. A performance by Idina Menzel took it all home.