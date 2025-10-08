The Best Front-Row Outfit Equation & 12 More Fashion Month Superlatives

The clothes are still warm from the backs of the models at Chanel, but we’re ready to sift through the wreckage of a wild, wild Fashion Month. There were 10 creative-director debuts at various houses across the Western fashion world; brands hosted presentations, movie premieres, and viewing parties instead of runways; and the stars popped out in the name of supporting their favorite star designers. It was an uneven season of fresh starts: some of the debuts didn’t hit, others knocked the socks off even the most cold-hearted editors, and the designer reshuffling also meant a realignment of their front-row starlets.

But beyond the highs and lows, there were quirky moments to be celebrated and standout attendees’ looks to be applauded. It’s not fashion week if at least one gag isn’t pulled, and a few tickled us enough to commemorate with a superlative. A few trends emerged or were otherwise confirmed (ugly florals and huge sunglasses are here to stay, FWIW), some shoes are already on our wishlist, and a new supermodel was born on the very last night of the month. Keep reading to see the moments we bookmarked and saved to our camera rolls throughout the season.

01 Best Debut Collection: Chanel Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images This was the most anticipated show of the season, and perhaps the 21st century. Matthieu Blazy is only the fourth creative director at the reins for Chanel, and he took us all into the galaxy with his relaxed, contemporary, and generation-spanning show. There was a mature, studied ease that ultimately proved the ultimate luxury in fashion is not a price tag, but the payoff of experimentation and, above all, joy.

02 Best Front-Row Beauty Moment: FKA Twigs ANNA KURTH/AFP/Getty Images Twigs did Mother Teresa drag at Rick Owens and switched to a Dale Chihuly-inspired coiffure sculpture for Schiaparelli whilst in the car. Props to Louis Souvestre, her hair artist (stylist doesn’t cut it here), for his steady hand in Parisian traffic.

03 Best Beauty: Zankov Ik Aldama, Courtesy of Zankov There were not many major makeup moments that bear repeating, but Zankov’s debut runway was made ever more convincing with the addition of foiled metallic eyes, complementing the unabashed glamour of his clothes.

04 Most Unexpected Trend: Waistbands Diotima Courtesy of Diotima At Chanel, Blazy dropped the classic skirt-suit waist down with a trompe l’œil cotton-yoke waistband, which hammered home a season of the midriff receiving unprecedented attention. Diotima made it a bit easier to create with a sheer silk overlay, which you can test-drive before buying this sublime blue-and-pink skirt.

05 Best Walk Of The Season: Awar Odhiang for Chanel Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Odhiang joins the likes of Adut Akech and Alek Wek as one of three Black women to close a Chanel show. It was high-fashion perfection: her smile was infectious; she pumped down the runway like the look was made for her; and during the finale walk, she broke rank to twirl, clap, and embrace Blazy as he accepted applause for his debut. The best moment of the month, bar none (I’m already on my sixth rewatch, BTW).

06 Best-Dressed Front Row Celeb: Emma Chamberlain Chamberlain at Courrèges Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While King Kylie ruled at Schiaparelli and Maison Margiela, Chamberlain was at the most shows to show off her chameleonic range, sporting wardrobe classics at Balenciaga, robin’s-egg-blue club couture at Courrèges, and devilish leather at Mugler.

07 Most Unique Use Of Hair Tool: Zomer SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Don’t expect to see this on the rack at Dover Street Market anytime soon, but at least appreciate the fun Zomer is having on the runway.

08 Best Casting: Gucci Alex Consani in The Tiger Courtesy of Gucci Demna is in the house — the House of Gucci, that is. Instead of a runway, he opted for a short film, The Tiger, starring Demi Moore, Elliott Page, Keke Palmer, Alex Consani, and Kendall Jenner, proving his deft world-building crosses Hollywood, Milan, and the rest of the globe with unrivaled ease.

09 Most Drool-Worthy Shoe: Dior Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection had plenty of ideas in the clothing department, but his work with shoemaker Nina Christen is what everyone will be shopping for. This particular peep-toe-and-bow silhouette, and the green-blue plaid color-way, will be everywhere come February.

10 Most Convincing Housewife-Inspired Collection: August Barron Petra Collins for August Barron Pascal Gambarte, courtesy August Barron While Mrs. Prada used aprons as inspiration at Miu Miu and ‘50s swing dresses at Prada, August Barron (formerly All-In) gave the most modern take, and proved it’s going to be an ugly-floral spring after all.

11 Best Buggy-Sunglasses Update: Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut showed he can rock with the cool kids; he continued Demna’s goggly vision with these jewel-encrusted specs that will no doubt show up on both Madonna’s face and many a fashion editorial.

12 Best Front-Row Outfit Equation: Zoë Kravitz at Saint Laurent River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images Saint Laurent won the front-row battle yet again, but our favorite ‘fit was Kravitz’s. A flimsy jacket paired with a silk skirt and funny shoes (zoom in to see the little lemons on her ankle) is our late-fall must-try combo.