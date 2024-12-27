According to our IG feeds, most celebs are taking this post-holiday period to chill at home and enjoy their aesthetically wrapped gifts. But, of course, there are always one or two who still clock-in to keep the glam inspiration going — and, in the case of Adut Akech, it was with a full-blown birthday photo shoot. The supermodel took to Instagram to post a series of pics where she’s draped in white fur, exuding angel-on-a-ski-slope vibes with blindingly bright highlighter.

For deeper skin tones, the key is to skip formulas that have a bright white base and opt for golden hues to avoid any ashiness. Although she didn’t reveal the exact product she used, Akech has previously said in interviews that she’s a fan of makeup legend Pat McGrath, who makes a highlighter called Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter that delivers an ultrareflective glow. Choosing a finely-milled powder formula and dusting it down the bridge of the nose, across the forehead, above the cheekbones, and into the under-eye area is the secret to recreating this look at home without looking like a disco ball.

To add more dimension and depth, it’s all about pairing highlighter with strategically placed blush. Her makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, might have taken a note from the ‘80s draping trend, which works to lift the cheekbones and make them appear even higher than they already are. A smudge of shimmery white eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes adds to the porcelain doll effect. The finishing touch is a swipe of clear lip gloss; Akech told Bustle she loves Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil Serum.

For hair, she stayed on trend with this year’s power-bob movement by opting for a sleek chin-length chop by celebrity stylist @hairbylexxii. The Nexxus Slick Stick Strong Hold Hair Wax will help smooth down flyaways for a supersleek finish.

For future birthdays, we’re using Adut Akech as a proof that you can never go wrong with being a little (or a lot) extra.