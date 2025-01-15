Prepare To Be "Gagged" By SZA's Acting Debut

SZA has already dominated the music world, and now she’s got her sights set on the big screen. The “Kill Bill” singer is making her acting debut in the new buddy comedy One of Them Days, and her co-star Keke Palmer dished on what fans can expect from the musician’s first movie role. “The world is about to be just gagged,” Palmer told People on Jan. 14.

Palmer continued to heap praise on SZA’s performance as Alyssa in the new film: “Honestly, it’s so, so good,” she said. “I really am just so proud of [SZA] and the movie. It’s all, to me, a match made in heaven.”

Issa Rae, who produced One of Them Days, also gave SZA’s acting ability a glowing review. “[SZA] freaking killed it,” Rae told People. “Watching [SZA] show up and be present and wanting to do the best job possible — and actually doing it — it just made sense and it all fit together.”

As for SZA herself, she’s a bit less enthusiastic about how she did, saying she’s "scared as hell," "terrified," and "anxious" as her first movie’s premiere approaches. “I’m trying something brand new,” the singer said. “All I can do is try my best, you know, and thank God for the opportunity and just kinda lean into and accept it as a growing experience. I have tons of fears of being perceived on camera, talking, my voice, being next to Keke, who’s a superstar of so many multitudes.”

One of Them Days stars Palmer and SZA as a pair of best friends and roommates struggling to make their rent money in one hectic day. The cast also features Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, and Janelle James. The comedy will drive into theaters on Jan. 17.