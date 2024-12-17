SZA Finally Confirms Lana Release Date With Vibe-y Teaser

The dawn of Lana is upon us at long last. For over a year, SZA has been teasing the deluxe version of her hit 2022 album SOS, but it’s faced several delays. Now, there’s finally a confirmed release date. SZA called in an A-list actor to help her unveil just when fans will get to hear the record that’s been almost about to come out for months.

On Dec. 17, SZA posted two videos to her Instagram of Ben Stiller driving in the night singing along to her unreleased track “Drive.” The unexpected collab comes shortly after SZA and Stiller had a cute exchange on social media with the singer proclaiming her love for his hit series Severance. She shouted out the show in her caption, but more importantly for fans, she also confirmed Lana will be released just in time for the holidays. “DELUXE (Lana)12.20.24,” SZA wrote.

There’s still one mystery left about Lana, though. In the almost two years that SZA has been teasing the album, it’s been classified both as a deluxe version of SOS and as its own distinct record on differing occasions. From her caption, it sounds like this will be tied to SOS after all, but fans are still eager to hear what that connection sounds like.

The end of 2024 has been a great time to be a SZA fan. Although the singer had been relatively silent for most of the years in terms of new music, she surprised everyone on Nov. 22 with a collaboration that hadn’t been previously announced. When Kendrick Lamar surprise-dropped his album GNX, SZA was featured on two tracks: “Luther” and “Gloria.”

It’s safe to say SZA fans are going into 2025 well fed.